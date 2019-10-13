|
|
Ronny Kelton Green
May 10, 1935-Sept. 26, 2019
Saratoga
Ron Green, beloved musician and teacher, passed away peacefully in his home on September 26th, 2019, following his wife Anna's death three years earlier. Born in Los Angeles in 1935 to an artistic family, he studied Industrial Arts at UC Santa Barbara. In 1961 he married Anna Miller, who he met in their Methodist church choir, and they moved to Saratoga. Ron taught shop at Curtis and Peterson middle schools and folk guitar in the evenings. With the addition of three daughters they became The Green Family Singers. Ron and Anna also played with folk groups Seven Grain, Harvest and Sunrise. They helped organize the Woodhaven Concert Series and Country Roads Folk Music Camp at Mount Madonna. Ron inspired a community with his performances, his classes, and his love of music and the arts. An exacting teaching style and a warm sense of humor lent a unique presence to everything he did. He was one of a kind. He is survived by his daughters Rebecca Green, Sarah Spencer, and Joanna Eikanas, and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th at the Los Gatos United Methodist Church. 111 Church St. Los Gatos.
View the online memorial for Ronny Kelton Green
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019