Rosalie Eskew
Sep. 14, 1939 - Oct. 26, 2019
San Jose
Rosalie Eskew, longtime resident of San Jose passed peacefully Saturday the 26th of October at Good Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side.
Born September 14th 1939 in San Jose, CA to Carmen Norona. Her family came from Santa Rosalia, Jalisco to escape the Mexican Revolution and settled in San Jose, CA. She held a BA in Business Administration and an MA in Speech Communications from San Jose State University.
In August of 1969 she married William Eskew. They had 2 sons.
She worked herself up the ranks as a Records Clerk, Supervisor, Registrar and retired after 33 years as Director of Admissions for San Jose City College. After retiring she enjoyed taking classes in art, music and digital media.
She loved traveling, genealogy, painting, music and her cats. She always had a smile on her face and never took anything too seriously.
She is survived by her husband, William, her children Mark, Matthew (Christina), and her grandson Devon.
Viewing and services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills in Los Gatos. The viewing will open at 8:30am with services beginning promptly at 11:00am. A gravesite service will follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 31, 2019