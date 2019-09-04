Mercury News Obituaries
|
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - LeMars - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA 51031
(712) 546-7107
Rosalie Lade
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - LeMars - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA 51031
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - LeMars - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA 51031
Rosalie Lade


1939 - 2019
Rosalie Lade Obituary
Rosalie Lade
Resident of Carmichal, CA
Rosalie Barbara (Brouillette) Lade, 80, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Aegis Living in Carmichael, California. Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019
