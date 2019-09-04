|
Rosalie Lade
Resident of Carmichal, CA
Rosalie Barbara (Brouillette) Lade, 80, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Aegis Living in Carmichael, California. Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019