|
|
Rose Escarcega
Aug. 30, 1917 - Sept. 12, 2019
San Jose
Rose was born in Corona, CA. As a young girl, Rose and her family moved to Santa Clara, CA. And In 1934 Rose met and married Joe Escarcega. Rose and Joe moved to San Jose in 1943 and raised their seven children. Rose is preceded in death by her mother Valeria Martinez Santana and her father Crecensio Santana. Also preceding her death are siblings Theresa Ortega Twist, Tony Santana, Jesse Santana, Andrew Santana, Mary Galvan and Ramon Santana. Widowed to her husband Joe Escarcega in 1977,
Rose is survived by her seven children, Fred Escarcega, Carol Salvatierra, Vivian Curiel, Mercy Dominguez, Chris Escarcega, Tony Escarcega and Michael Escarcega. Spanning six generations, Rose was
grandmother to 100 grandchildren including great, great great and great great great grandchildren. Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 12th, 2019. Visitation 5:00pm and Rosary 6:00 pm will be held at Chapel of Flowers 900 South Second St. in San Jose on Monday, September 23rd. Funeral services Tuesday, September 24th 11:00am at Life Changing
Christian Fellowship 282 Barnard Ave., followed by burial at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Rose will immediately follow at Life Changing Christian Fellowship.
View the online memorial for Rose Escarcega
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 20, 2019