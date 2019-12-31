|
|
Rose Hortencia Muñoz
May 11, 1933 - Dec 17, 2019
San Jose
Rose Muñoz lived a full, beautiful life with a heart full of love and compassion for everyone she met. Loving wife to Albert for 64 years, mom to 8 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Please join us as we celebrate her life, Sat. January 4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2020 E. San Antonio St, San Jose, Rosary 9:30 am, Mass 10 am. Reception at Laborers Local 270, SJ. Addl info online at Dignitymemorial.com
View the online memorial for Rose Hortencia Muñoz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019