Rose Lesslie
Mar. 30, 1926 - Oct. 30, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Rose Lesslie, long time resident of Mountain View, California passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Sunnyvale. Wife of the late Kermath Lesslie (1993). Mother of Judy Lesslie of Mountain View and Jim Lesslie of Montrose, Colorado. Sister of Kathryn Volarvich Gemello of Los Altos, Mary Moore of Sunnyvale and the late Pete and Michael Volarvich. Retired Aircraft Construction Inspector. Age, 93. Friends are invited to call at the Mountain View Chapel of Spangler Mortuaries, 799 Castro St., Mountain View after 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for visitation. Services will be held at the above chapel at 11:00AM followed by Interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019