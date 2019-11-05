Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spangler Mortuaries
799 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
650-967-5546
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spangler Mortuaries
799 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Spangler Mortuaries
799 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lesslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lesslie


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lesslie Obituary
Rose Lesslie
Mar. 30, 1926 - Oct. 30, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Rose Lesslie, long time resident of Mountain View, California passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Sunnyvale. Wife of the late Kermath Lesslie (1993). Mother of Judy Lesslie of Mountain View and Jim Lesslie of Montrose, Colorado. Sister of Kathryn Volarvich Gemello of Los Altos, Mary Moore of Sunnyvale and the late Pete and Michael Volarvich. Retired Aircraft Construction Inspector. Age, 93. Friends are invited to call at the Mountain View Chapel of Spangler Mortuaries, 799 Castro St., Mountain View after 9:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for visitation. Services will be held at the above chapel at 11:00AM followed by Interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Rose Lesslie
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -