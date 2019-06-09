|
|
Rose Margaret (Kosling) Herrero
Oct. 24, 1920 - March 28, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Rose Herrero, 98 passed peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, with her family at her side. She was a loving mother, avid golfer and a devoted member of her church. Rose was a longtime resident of Mountain View since 1952. She moved to San Diego in 2014 to be closer to her two daughters.
Rose was a Navy nurse and commissioned officer during World War II. She retired from her nursing career at the Veterans Administration hospital in Palo Alto.
Services will commence at 10 am. Thursday June 13 2019 at Saint Simon Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos. She will be interned at the Gate of Heaven in Los Altos following a service.
Rose is survived by her daughters Karla Kendrick, Kris Higgins and son Karl Kosling, daughter-in-law Colleen Bryant Kosling, nephews Kyle and Colby Kosling and niece Marybeth Maloney.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019