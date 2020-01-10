|
|
Rose Marie Glenn (Wilson)
Oct 15, 1935 - Jan 4, 2020
San Jose
On January 4th, 2020, Rose Marie passed away quietly at her home. She will forever be missed by her daughter, Kyle Marie, her grandson Charles Lucas and his partner Shane. Rose Marie will be missed by Uma & her family, Don & Alice, Pat, Anita, Arnold, Diane, Jack & Sally, the Roving Roosters, and so many others. She is preceded in death by her husband Keith and her son-in-law John. Rose Marie was the "heart and soul" of her Willow Glen neighborhood and will be missed by her many neighbors.
After Rose Marie graduated from James Lick HS in 1955, she went to a newly opened place called Disneyland. She was a Disney fan forever after. Rose Marie took her daughter and then her grandson there as often as possible. We are thankful for all our joyous Disney memories.
Rose Marie bought her Willow Glen home in 1965 and never left. After she retired from 20+ years at JC Penney's, she took her new RV and several RV friends and drove to the highest point in Alaska! Rose Marie and her RV friends circled the US many times. She was a regular at Pismo Coast Village and traveled annually to Palm Springs. She loved cruising with her family and friends. Rose Marie was the life and laughter at all the events and many adventures of her amazing life.
A celebration of Rose Marie's life will be held at the Three Flames restaurant on February 08 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Every Pet's Dream, 2010 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA, 95050, or your favorite animal charity.
View the online memorial for Rose Marie Glenn (Wilson)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020