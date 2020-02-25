Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Avenue
San Jose, CA
Rose Marie Houseweart


1929 - 2020
Rose Marie Houseweart Obituary
Rose Marie Houseweart
Jan. 20, 1929 - Feb. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born and raised in San Jose. Preceded in death by husband Wesley Houseweart, daughter Sharon Thigpen and son Randal Houseweart. Survived by son-in-law Robbie Thigpen, grandchidlren Gina Martin (Charlie), Robbie Tigpen (Cheryl), Joe Houseweart (Shana), and also survived by four great grandchildren. Avid animal lover.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020
