Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Christopher's Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA
Rose Marie Pasquale
August 1, 1933 — June 11, 2019
San Jose, CA
Rose Marie lived a fulfilling life as a wife to her beloved husband Eugene Pasquale, mother to four children, Gene, Jeanine (deceased), Sam and Carla, Nana to six, great-grandmother to four, and honorary Nana to many. She loved cooking for her family, especially during the holidays, and was known for her Italian cookies. She enjoyed reading, traveling and all things family.
A celebratory mass will be held for Rose Marie on Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. at Saint Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Cancer Institute at Stanford Medicine.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 18, 2019
