Rose Marie VernaciDecember 9, 1924 - August 19, 2020San JoseRose Marie Vernaci passed away on August 19, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital, Santa Clara, at age 95.Rose was born in Chicago, IL and was raised in San Jose. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in San Jose.Rose was the loving mother of Peter Vernaci Jr. of San Jose, Jenny Stave of Campbell, beloved grandmother of Libby Molamphy and husband David of Seattle, WA., and great grandmother of Finnegan and Rowan Molamphy. Loving aunt of Ron Schneider of Chicago, IL., and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Vernaci Sr. and son Donald Henry Vernaci.Rose worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's paint and body shop, she worked making draperies, and did clothing alterations. She was President of the PTA at Gardner Elementary School. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.A private family burial is planned at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.