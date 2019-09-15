|
Rose Mary Mazzola Correa
Oct. 26, 1919 - Sept. 11, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Born in St. Louis Missouri, to Samuel and Mary Mazzola, Rose and her family would soon move to Southern California and later to San Jose. As a young woman working at the PM Mill in Santa Clara, Rose would meet her loving husband Frank, of 55 years. They were married and moved to Santa Clara where they raised their 3 children.
Rose is predeceased by her husband Frank, and her siblings; Peter, Joe, Samuel, Josephine and Bessie. She is survived by her children Frank (Nina) Correa, Linda (Kurt) Gustafson and Judy (Don) Correia as well as her grandchildren Christopher Correa, Staci (John) Koyanagi, Rachael (Matthew) Serafini, Scott (Denise) Correia and Ken Gustafson and great grandchildren; Olivia, Sammy, Emi and Emily.
Friends and family are invited to Services on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 AM at Lima Family Mortuary located at 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara. Reception to follow.
