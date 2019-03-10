|
|
Rose Nerenberg
Feb.24,1933 - March 3,2019
Folsom, Ca.
Rose Mary Nerenberg, age 86, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, in Folsom, CA. She was born in Bladworth, Canada and was a long time resident of San Jose. Rose loved her pet cats; enjoyed playing Banjo; was a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Parish Choir. She was also a member of the Orangevale Woman's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. Rose is survived by her husband, Clinton Nerenberg; Sister, Olga (Ollie) Matthews; Niece, Susan Matthews-Harris; Nephews, Chuck Matthews; and Michael Matthews; Multiple Great Nieces and Nephews; and Great Great Nieces and Great Great Nephew.
Funeral Service: Viewing 9:30 am - Service 10:00 am, Wed., March 13, 2019, at
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, Folsom, California. 95630
Michelle Mc Daniel
916-840-2107
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019