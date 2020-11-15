1/1
Rose Perna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Perna
1929 - 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Rose Perna passed away November 5, 2020 in Sunnyvale, California. Beloved wife of the late James Perna. Loving mother of John (Barbara) Perna of Boulder Creek, and Patty (Ralf) Habura of Sunnyvale. Dearest Grandmother of Steven (Vanessa) Habura, Jeffrey (Amanda) Habura, and Harmony Perna. Great-Grandmother of Gabriella, Elijah, and Easton.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, at the Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 El Camino Real West, Mountain View, CA


View the online memorial for Rose Perna



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 AM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved