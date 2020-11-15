Rose Perna1929 - 2020Resident of Mountain ViewRose Perna passed away November 5, 2020 in Sunnyvale, California. Beloved wife of the late James Perna. Loving mother of John (Barbara) Perna of Boulder Creek, and Patty (Ralf) Habura of Sunnyvale. Dearest Grandmother of Steven (Vanessa) Habura, Jeffrey (Amanda) Habura, and Harmony Perna. Great-Grandmother of Gabriella, Elijah, and Easton.Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, at the Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 El Camino Real West, Mountain View, CA