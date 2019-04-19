Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
The Church of the Transfiguration
RoseAnn Janda Obituary
RoseAnn B. Janda
September 9, 1934-April 6, 2019
San Jose
passed away peacefully April 6, 2019. RoseAnn was born September 23, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Frank and Margaret Taormina. She graduated from Mercy High School near Detroit in 1952, boarded a train to Palo Alto to attend Stanford University, graduating in 1956. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a special education teacher followed by a 2nd career with the Santa Clara County tax office. She spent years serving her community and spreading joy through her singing with Mass Confusion. She will be remembered by all as a woman of faith, love, compassion and unconditional devotion to others. Aunt, cousin, friend to many including her special caregiving angels. RoseAnn's pride and joy was her family. Memories of countless family gatherings, her boundless energy and infectious smile will be in our hearts forever. Beloved wife of Chuck(Charles) for nearly 62 years; devoted mother of Jeff (Rita), Ron (Judy), Jennifer (Derek), Greg (Kristin) and Gerry (Jeanette); sister of Marlene (Marko) and Joe (Patt); loving grandma of Matthew (Desiree), Justin, Annette (Jared), David, Adam, Elise, Cassidy, Peytin, Benjamin & Nathan. A memorial Mass will be held at The Church of the Transfiguration Monday April 22, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2019
