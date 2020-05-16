Roselie GirimonteJune 27, 1934 - May 6, 2020Pleasant Hill, CARoselie passed away peacefully on May 6th.She is survived by her husband, Joe, her three children: April, Michael, and Angela, 8 grandchildren, brother, Ray, sister-in-laws, Marlene and Carole and many extended relatives.Born in Richmond, Ca and a graduate of Richmond High. Married Joe in 1955 and just celebrated their 65th Anniversary.Moved to Atherton to raise their family and was actively involved with Church of the Nativity.Roselie's talents included singing, dancing, hostessing, and running RJ Collections at SFDC.She generously gave love and support to all those around her.A "Celebration of Life" will be TBD.In her memory, donations can be sent to Carlton Downtown Pleasant Hill or "Community Relief Emergency Relief Fund" with John Muir Medical Group.