Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
22555 Cristo Rey Dr.
Los Altos, CA
Roselyn Bergmann Obituary
Roselyn Bergmann
Aug. 16, 1931 - Jul 31, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Roselyn Bergmann passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, July 31. She will be remembered as a very active, vibrant, and caring woman who had an amazing zest for life. Roselyn is survived by her 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 stepdaughters, and 5 step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 12:00pm at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos. Reception to follow in San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
