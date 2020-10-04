Rosemarie Amigable Estaban GraffiusAug. 22, 1942 - Sept. 22, 2020San JoseRosemarie Amigable Esteban, born August 22, 1942, in San Marcelino, Zambales, Philippines, passed away September 22, 2020, at the age of 78 peacefully after a long battle with myasthenia gravis. She attended St. Williams school of San Marcelino then to Mapua Institute of Technology (MIT) graduating with a degree in Chemistry. She then taught 12th grade trigonometry for 10 years at Arellano University before coming to the U.S. She worked for Tera Pharmaceutical in Orange County Ca and also took science courses Cerrito Community College. Married David Paul Graffius Febuary 18, 1989. Retired after 30 years from the County of Los Angeles as a Sr Survey Mapping Technician. She is survived by her husband, David Graffius, son Jonathan, daughter-in-law Nicole, granddaughter Henley, brothers, Rene and Gil Esteban, cousins Arsenio Amigable (Joji), Greg Esteban (Juliet), Arturo Esteban (Susan) and many nephews/nieces. Predeceased by her father, Alejandrino Mauricio Esteban, mother, Maria Domingo Amigable, and brother Ben Esteban. She was a devote Catholic parishioner at St. Francis Cabrini Church in San Jose, Ca. Loved belonging and participating with the Marcelinean USA of Southern California for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, playing slots, comics, reading (any word games) and travelling. She was cheerful, and smiled often and was a wonderful wife/mother/grandmother. A private family memorial with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marcelinean USA of Southern CA at 13240 Verdura Ave, Downey Ca 90242