Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Salta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Salta


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Salta Obituary
Rosemarie Salta
Jan. 31, 1939 - Jan. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On January 28, 2020, Rosemarie D'Amelio Salta, resident of San Jose, passed away suddenly at the age of 80 years. Rosemarie will forever be remembered by her husband Bob and their children Bob (Valentina), Debbi (Albert), and Denise (David); by her brother James (Shirley), and sister Grace. Rosemarie will also be remembered by her six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to a closed casket visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose, Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, February 6, 2020, a funeral mass will be said at 1:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately following mass. A reception will be held at the Three Flames Restaurant, 1547 Meridian Ave, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, Rosemarie would like donations to be made to the .


View the online memorial for Rosemarie Salta
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -