Rosemarie Salta
Jan. 31, 1939 - Jan. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On January 28, 2020, Rosemarie D'Amelio Salta, resident of San Jose, passed away suddenly at the age of 80 years. Rosemarie will forever be remembered by her husband Bob and their children Bob (Valentina), Debbi (Albert), and Denise (David); by her brother James (Shirley), and sister Grace. Rosemarie will also be remembered by her six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to a closed casket visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose, Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, February 6, 2020, a funeral mass will be said at 1:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately following mass. A reception will be held at the Three Flames Restaurant, 1547 Meridian Ave, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, Rosemarie would like donations to be made to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 4, 2020