|
|
Rosemary Bogart
January 11, 1924 - July 27, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Rose Bogart, longtime resident of Sunnyvale, passed away peacefully on July 27th. Born in British Colombia, Canada, Rose and her family moved and planted roots in Sunnyvale when she was 10 years old.
Rose remembered her parents being very no nonsense. "That generation of parents were strict."
She attended Fremont High School and went on to become head superintendent of Libby's Cannery, where she was loved and respected by all she worked with, known for being tough but fair.
Rose enjoyed watching baseball and basketball on television. Her favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. One of Rose's favorite places to visit was the Sunnyvale Public Library. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading autobiographies and mystery novels.
She leaves behind a loving family - her children Alan, Patricia (Moulder), and David, as well as her granddaughter Jackie (Stubbert) and great granddaughter Cassie. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Charles Bogart. She will be deeply missed.
View the online memorial for Rosemary Bogart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 14, 2019