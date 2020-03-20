|
|
Rosemary (Kudrna) Catton
July 31,1930 - March 13, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Greatest MOM in the world!
Born in Alameda, CA, to Emil and Olga Kudrna. Former resident of Los Altos, CA. (St. Williams Parish). She passed away after a two year battle with lung cancer. She leaves behind her children Steve (Maureen Sheehy) of Orinda, CA; Mary Newman of Scottsdale, AZ; Dave of San Diego, CA. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Naomi, Joey, Billy, and Katie, her in-laws Shirley and Bob Butterfield (Fallbrook, CA) and her many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Conway, her children Billy, Joe and Jeanie, and her brother and his wife Dick and Barbara Kudrna.
A service will be held at a later date. If you would like to be contacted when the date of service is determined, please leave your contact information on Spangler's online guestbook. Additional information and online guestbook: https://spanglermortuary.com/
View the online memorial for Rosemary (Kudrna) Catton
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2020