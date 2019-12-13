Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1224 N Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Rosemary Lazetera Obituary
Rosemary Lazetera
San Jose
Passed away on Dec. 1 from Glioblastoma. She was 73 and a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She loved making crafts. Survived by sister Gloria Overn (Eric), brother Ernest Lazetera Jr. (Peggy), and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. A Celebration of Life service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1224 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara on Dec. 28 at 11:00 am.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019
