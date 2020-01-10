|
|
Rosemary Philips Pierce
Aug. 23, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2019
Monte Sereno
Born in Burr, MO, Rosemary was the youngest of seven born to Joseph and Birdy Philips. It was the heart of the depression and life was challenging in the Ozarks. But Rosemary enjoyed life filled with times that left her with amazing stories to share. She played in the wild and beautiful Ozark hills, picked cotton, split roofing shingles with her family, worked in the family vegetable garden, and raised the yearly 'pet' pig. She did well in the local one room school taught by Miss Juanita and in high school she played the bass drum in the girls marching band, as she was the tallest girl. She was lovely, energetic, and uncomplaining. Rosemary came from a family of simple and sincere Christian faith. Life was centered around the little white Johnston Chapel for song, sermons, and potlucks under the old oaks. Her senior year of high school, she looked to her future and took correspondence secretarial courses in which she excelled. Her school days behind her, she found work in Washington DC in the secretarial pool at the Pentagon. Less than a year later a lucky sailor named Burton Pierce made the smartest move of his life and rushed her to the Justice of the Peace for a quick wartime style wedding. With him, she traveled the world, having five children along the way. They were wonderful years. Burt, (Dad) retired from the Navy in the 1960's in Monte Sereno just as the kids were entering high school. Rosemary, (Mom) a took convenient job at the Monte Sereno City offices. With her willingness to put in all the time needed to get whatever done that needed doing, she advanced to become City Manager. How she loved that job! It was a position she felt honored to hold. She was also a member of International Rotary of Los Gatos, becoming their first woman president. In retirement she continued as a Rotarian, fund raising and organizing. She and Burt spent many happy vacations in Mazatlan, and making occasional visits back to the Ozarks. She passed peacefully in her sleep just over a year after her beloved Burt, in the same bed they shared for years. She leaves behind countless dear family and friends. Her children, Linda, Deborah, Robin and Bart as well as her ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren will always miss her but. She joins her beloved Burt, dear son Michael and sweet granddaughter Jessica along with the sweet host of her family who will rejoice to have her with them forever.
View the online memorial for Rosemary Philips Pierce
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Jan. 10, 2020