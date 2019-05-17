Ross D. Scott

February 1933 - May 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Ross David Scott, 86, of San Jose CA, passed away from the complications of a years long battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a bone marrow disorder.

Ross grew up on the shores of Lake Huron in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. He would go off to Michigan State University where he played Ice Hockey and studied Geology.

Ross started his career in the oil business in research and exploration in far reaches of Canada. After meeting his wife Joan in Calgary, Alberta, Ross decided on a new career path of computers and semiconductors. Ross and his wife Joan relocated many times across Canada, New England, Southern California, and finally San Jose, CA where he finally settled as a proud US Citizen for the last 43 years working for companies like Signetics, Fujitsu, and TSMC.

Ross's favorite hobbies were watching and listening to his beloved San Jose Sharks on TV and radio and devoting a lot of time and love to his Grandchildren whom he adored. He loved babysitting with his wife Joan and watching his Granddaughter's sporting events and plays and hearing about their school work. He also enjoyed seeing and talking to his Grandsons in Georgia and hearing about hockey hat tricks scored while playing on the East Coast.

Ross, and his wife Joan, greatly appreciated the support and wonderful kindness of numerous neighbors on their street such as Keith, Andrea, Jeanne, Penni, Leigh and numerous other neighbors as well as Sally and Bret, Ross's niece and husband. It gave Ross's family great comfort knowing he and Joan had such wonderful guardian angels always looking out for them. Ross's family would also like to thank his dear friend Bruce, who over the last few years provided Ross transportation to a weekly coffee gathering with old friends. Ross was never shy to share a story, or talk about his kids or grandchildren to friends or strangers alike.

As Ross's health deteriorated over the last few years his wife Joan took over almost all of the daily household tasks and responsibilities. Through it all she still managed to take great care of him which allowed Ross to live a dignified and full life til the end. Ross was very appreciative and thankful for the love, kindness, and support his dear wife Joan provided over their last years together.

Ross is survived by his wife Joan Scott of 59 years, son David (Acworth, GA) and daughter-in-law Michelle and his grandchildren Brittany, Jonathan, and Eric, and his son Michael (San Jose, CA) and daughter-in-law Nicole, and grandchildren Kathleen, Taylor, and Jillian.

A private ceremony will be held with a small group of family and friends to remember Ross at a later date.





