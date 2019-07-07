|
|
Roy Smith
Dec. 16, 1931 - June 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Roy Morgan Smith
Roy peacefully passed away on June 28, 2019, at 87. His love of family will be cherished forever. Roy also loved life –- he was a man of incredible strength, courage, and determination. Devoted husband to Inez for 69 years. Loving father to Valerie and her husband, Ben Price, of San Jose, CA, and Stephanie Flaharty of Washington, DC. Grandfather to Jodi, James, Taylor, and Martinique, and great grandfather to their 12 children. Predeceased by his sons: Jeffrey, Gregory, and Bradley; his mother and father, Evelyn and Morgan Smith; and in-laws, Louis and Lola Giannini. Roy attended Lowell High School and San Francisco State University. He had a life-long career in marketing management with IBM and was honored by the company when he retired. A private service will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019