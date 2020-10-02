Roy Urban BillingsJanuary 7, 1925 - September 20, 2020Resident of Monte Sereno, CARoy Urban Billings was a beloved husband, father, grandad, and friend. He passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday from congestive heart failure. Roy was born in Memphis, Tenn. to Evelyn and Urban Billings. He graduated from high school in 1942 where in the 11th grade he met Dorothy O'Linger whom he would later marry. Roy was a World War II veteran and a Sergeant in the Army arriving at Omaha Beach on Day 2 of the Normandy invasion.Once having returned from the war, Roy went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Dorothy whom he shared 72 wonderful years of marriage. Roy tried his hand at many different occupations, including a locomotive mechanic for the railroad and an iron worker. It was not until he answered an ad in the local paper to be a car salesman that he discovered what his life-long career would be. In 1958, Roy moved his family to California to take a job as a sales manager for a dealer in southern California. Three years later, he accepted the general managers position at a Chevrolet dealership in San Jose, eventually becoming the owner of one of the most successful dealerships in the area, "Billings Chevrolet." He was also Chairman of the California Motor Car Dealers Association and a Time Quality Dealer of Year nominee which is the highest honor awarded from Associations to Dealers on a national level.Roy and Dorothy were both extremely active within their community, giving both their time and money to many different charitable causes. Roy received great pleasure in his final years through his philanthropic efforts. He was a true conservative and a large supporter of Young America's Foundation and the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara. His other favorite charitable organizations were City Team, Ronald McDonald House, American Heart Association, Second Harvest Food Bank, Salvation Army, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Hospital, St. Andrews Church, and Cancer Care Point. In lieu of flowers the family ask you donate to one of these organizations in Roy's name.Roy loved golf and had been a member of La Rinconada Country Club since 1962 and Monterey Peninsula Country Club since 1975. He had a wonderful sense of humor and took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends.Roy was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy (2016) and is survived by his three sons, Michael, Steven and Dennis Billings, as well as his three daughter-in-laws Carolyn, Terry and Dena Billings. His 9 grandchildren, Cole, Amy and Clay Billings, Samantha and Cyle Coatney, Chase and Grant Billings and Austin Billings and Tayler James. He is also survived by his four great grandchildren, Bauer, Farrah and Sheppard Billings and Colt Coatney. He will be greatly missed. Private services will be held due to county regulations. A celebration of life will take place in 2021.