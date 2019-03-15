Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Yamauchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Yamauchi


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Yamauchi Obituary
Roy Yamauchi
Jan. 10, 1924 - Feb. 26, 2019
Santa Clara
Passed away peacefully at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Sumiko, daughters Judy Ertel, Diane, Miko Muraoka (John), Linda Cline (Bob) and Patti. Also leaves behind his grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Joseph Muraoka, Ashley and Brandon Cline, great-grandchildren Nishiko and Kekoa Muraoka. Predeceased by his parents Yukichi and Ishio, brothers, Sakie, Mits (Jeanne) and sister, Shiz Watanabe. A special thank you to Sunnyvale Post-Acute Care Center and Vitas Hospice Care. Private viewing and graveside services were held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Roy Yamauchi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.