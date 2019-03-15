|
Roy Yamauchi
Jan. 10, 1924 - Feb. 26, 2019
Santa Clara
Passed away peacefully at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Sumiko, daughters Judy Ertel, Diane, Miko Muraoka (John), Linda Cline (Bob) and Patti. Also leaves behind his grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Joseph Muraoka, Ashley and Brandon Cline, great-grandchildren Nishiko and Kekoa Muraoka. Predeceased by his parents Yukichi and Ishio, brothers, Sakie, Mits (Jeanne) and sister, Shiz Watanabe. A special thank you to Sunnyvale Post-Acute Care Center and Vitas Hospice Care. Private viewing and graveside services were held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2019