Royce Lee Holmes
Jul. 15, 1935-Feb. 23, 2020
Emerald Hills, CA
Royce Lee Holmes passed away peacefully in his sleep March 23, 2020. Royce was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Lowell and Grace Holmes and lived there for 24 years. He went to Beiger Grade School and graduated from Mishawaka High School.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he asked his high school sweetheart Catherine (Katie) Parr to marry him. They would have been married 60 years on May 7, 2020.They had 2 children, Michelle Anderson and Timothy Allen Holmes.
Royce worked at Litton Industries for 52 years. He helped out with the Redwood City Flyers track and field team and was the equipment manager for 4 years. He was also the equipment manager for Timothy's Pop Warner football team for years. Royce was a born builder and had remodeled our previous home.
Royce is survived by his wife, Katie and his daughter Michelle Anderson, brothers Lowell Holmes(Gail), Larry Holmes (Elaine) and Dennis Holmes (Patricia); sisters, Gloria Fulmer (Keith) and Carol Smith (Voyne).
He is predeceased by his son Timothy Allen; sisters, Verna Green (Wayne), Lois Pawlowski (Arthur), Doris Chaffee (Dale) and brother, Wayne Holmes (Norma)
He was the best husband and father who ever lived. He had a smile that could light up a room.He will be greatly missed by so many people.
A small mass will be celebrated later this month.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020