Rubie K Golart born 12/22/1933 in Wewoka, OK passed peacefully in her home on 1/26/2020, she was 86 yrs old. She is survived by her husband Ronald A Golart of 40yrs, her sisters Ruth Easley and Elta Anderson, her children Martha Ecklund, Larry Breshears, Paris R Saizan, Jon R Saizan. Rubie has 10 grandchildren James, Sandy, Kelly, Katrena, Heather, Jessie, Ashley, Sierra, Amber and Joni. She has 20 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She has 2 daughters-in-law Toni and Eva, one son-in law Pete.
Services at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cemetery, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125, Chapel of the Roses. Feb. 9, 2020. Viewing 12pm-1pm. Service 1pm-2pm. Burial 2:30pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 6, 2020