Rudy Monroy
August 10, 1949 - October 13, 2019
San Jose
Rudy Monroy, 70, died Sunday morning, October 13,2019 surrounded by his immediate family.
He was born August 10, 1949 in Tulare California. He was the son of Mary Louise Carrisoza Monroy and Enrique Galindo Monroy.
Rudy attended Tulare Union High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He served with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade,1st Infantry Division.
After the Vietnam war he married Lupe Vasquez and they settled in San Jose CA. He is predeceased by Mary Louise Carrisoza, Louise Garcia, Tony Gonzales. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Monroy Arroyo. He is survived by his sons: Rudy Marcos Monroy and Esteban Enrique Monroy. He is survived by his four grand-daughters: Lizette Monroy, Jazmine Arroyo, Jozlynn Arroyo, Jadelynn Monroy. He is survived by his sister Rose Monroy Tyra Nelson, Nick Reyes, Paul Reyes, Gloria Rubio.
A military service of remembrance will be held at:
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 West McCabe Road
Santa Nella CA 95322
"BE ALL THAT YOU CAN BE"
The military burial will take place Monday October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2019