|
|
Ruel Erland Lefler
January 5, 1923 - July 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Ruel Erland Lefler, age 96, passed peacefully Wednesday July 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at his apartment in Brookdale Assisted Living, San Jose. His courageous response to the challenge of Parkinson's that he faced with such grace will be remembered by all who knew him. His strength, expressions of heartfelt gratitude, and sense of humor live on in all who loved him.
Ruel was born January 5th, 1923 in San Jose, California and grew into a man of service. He served in the WPA helping to build roads in King Canyon National Park. He then served in the U.S. Army Air Corps 13th Troop Carrier Squadron from 1940 to 1945 as a Glider Mechanic. After the war, he graduated from San Jose State University and was an employee of Sears in the tire department of Sales and Service until his retirement in 1988. He was the oldest of three sons. His younger brothers were Max and Neil. Max was a pilot and was killed in action during WWII at the age of 20 and Neil was a Stanford graduate who died at the age of 35. Ruel served and volunteered in many civic organizations over the years: Kiwanis, Meals on Wheels, San Jose Airport and the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. He passed on his respect for service to his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Lefler, who passed in 2016. He is survived by his two devoted children, Mark Lefler of Willow Glen, CA and Karen Valasek of Pearl City, HI, and grandchildren Ian Valasek of Portland, OR, Cooper Valasek of Washington DC, Julianne Lefler of Willow Glen, CA, and Christina Lefler of Willow Glen, CA.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 16th at 10:00am.
View the online memorial for Ruel Erland Lefler
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2019