Home

POWERED BY

Rufus Carvel Clapp


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rufus Carvel Clapp Obituary
Rufus Carvel Clapp
1929 - 2020
Resident of Foster City
Dr. Rufus Clapp, former principal of Millbrae School and Assistant Superintendent of the Millbrae School District, died from complications of cancer at age 90 on March 1, 2020. Dr. Clapp was an educator and an artist, a father and a husband.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Clapp, brother Gordon Clapp, and children Donna Koren (Jack), Brian Clapp (Lauri), and Allen Clapp (Jill), as well as five grandsons and two great grandsons.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7th at Grace Lutheran Church in San Mateo, 2825 Alameda de las Pulgas, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, or the International Myeloma Foundation.


View the online memorial for Rufus Carvel Clapp
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rufus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -