Russell F. Piazza

March 28, 1925 - March 5, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Russell F. Piazza passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Son of Battista and Rose Piazza, he was born in San Jose, CA and lived there his entire life.

Russell loved to cook and was famous for his barbecue chicken. He was proud of his Italian heritage and was active in the Italian American Club and the ICF. He worked in the poultry business for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked in sales at Race Street Fish and Poultry. Many of his colleagues remained life-long friends. Growing a vast vegetable and herb garden, and canning home-grown fruits, with his beloved wife, kept him busy once he retired. Many trips to Hawaii were also enjoyed over the years.

Russell was married to the love of his life, Bernell, for 63 years. She predeceased him in 2009. Russell is survived by his devoted children Russ Piazza (Michelle), Toni Sorci (John) and Ben Piazza; 7 grandchildren Sal Sorci, Melissa (Doug) Remmick, Cristina (Clint) Righetti, Catherine Piazza, Rusty Piazza, Shawn Piazza and Lorenzo Piazza; and 7 great-children.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Russell's caregivers. They lovingly and gently cared for him, especially in his final months.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 3:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

For those wishing to honor Russell, the family suggests a donation in his name to St. Jude's Children Hospital.





