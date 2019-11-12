|
Russell Keith Bardin
Mar. 22, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019
Saratoga
R. Keith Bardin, died peacefully at home from pneumonia. He was a true scholar and renaissance man, with a wide knowledge of physical sciences and mathematics, an artistic eye for photography, a deep love of words and etymology, and an appreciation of music. He earned his B.Sc and Ph.D from California Institute of Technology. He worked on innovative and challenging nuclear physics experiments at CalTech and at Columbia University. While at Lockheed Palo Alto Research Labs., he developed state-of-the-art electronic instrumentation. Known for his intellectual brilliance, his rare capacity for synthesis and global understanding of a situation, as well as his insight, compassion, patience and integrity, Keith had a philosophical, gentle nature and a wonderfully dry sense of humor. He will be sorely missed as a loving husband to Tsing, devoted father to An-Lin and Gay, inspirational grandfather to Francesco, and protective brother to Bryce Bardin and Carol Cranney. For donation in memory of Keith Bardin, please send to the CalTech Fund at 1200 E. California Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91125.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 12, 2019