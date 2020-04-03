|
|
Russell Leroy Swigart
1/30/1932 - 3/10/2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Russ is survived by Pat, his wife of 68 years, his daughter Susan, son Steven, brother-in-law Wayne Eads, grandchildren Erin Swigart, Michael Swigart, Michelle Swigart, and Evan Blumensweig, his great grandson Alexander Swigart, daughter-in-law Nicole Bloom, niece Andrea Eads, nephew Jason Eads, and many, many friends. We miss and remember your strong, stubborn, vigorous, singing spirit.
View the online memorial for Russell Leroy Swigart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2020