Russell Leroy Swigart


1932 - 2020
Russell Leroy Swigart Obituary
Russell Leroy Swigart
1/30/1932 - 3/10/2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Russ is survived by Pat, his wife of 68 years, his daughter Susan, son Steven, brother-in-law Wayne Eads, grandchildren Erin Swigart, Michael Swigart, Michelle Swigart, and Evan Blumensweig, his great grandson Alexander Swigart, daughter-in-law Nicole Bloom, niece Andrea Eads, nephew Jason Eads, and many, many friends. We miss and remember your strong, stubborn, vigorous, singing spirit.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2020
