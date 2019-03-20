Ruth Achziger

April 3, 1924 - March 12, 2019

Los Gatos

At exactly 4:00 in the afternoon, Ruth Achziger would take her daily walk in the sunshine. Throughout her 67 years of living in Los Gatos, she cheerfully swapped stories and became friends with young and old in her community.

Ruthie passed away March 12, 2019, in Los Gatos, CA. Ninety-four years old, she was happily anticipating her 95th birthday party.

She was born in Hamburg, Germany on April 3, 1924, to Heinrich and Frieda (Jung) Zuleger. Growing up in the years leading to World War II, her childhood took place in an era of hardship and hunger. Ruth and her brother Rolfe lived with their parents in a basement apartment to escape the bombing of Hamburg. After the war, she was working as an aide in a hospital when the opportunity came to come to the United States. Once in the U.S., she met the man that would be her husband, Ronald Achziger. They married in 1948 and in 1952 settled in the town of Los Gatos, surrounded by orchards, flowers, and the hills. In the summer they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, where Ruthie paddled on a surfboard, and in winter they drove to the mountains to cross-country ski.

Ruthie adored Ronnie, her husband of 52 years, and cared for him in his later years until his death in 2000. She loved children, ballet, Mozart, and the color pink. Always up for a new adventure, she enjoyed outings with neighbors and friends. Even when times were hard, she never lost her sense of humor. She kept an immaculate house and was justifiably proud of it. Ruthie celebrated the little things: flowers, music, chocolate, In-N-Out Burger, a little white dog named Winston, stories, and parades.

When you asked Ruthie how she was doing, she would reply with a smile, "Well, I am still here!" Ruthie IS still here – she is in our hearts and she lives on in every memory we have of her. We miss her, but draw strength from her life story and optimism.

There will be a memorial mass honoring Ruthie on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos, California, 95030. A reception will follow.





