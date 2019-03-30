Ruth Adcock

Jan. 26, 1933 - Mar.17, 2019

Placerville

Ruth Helen Adcock, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Placerville, California. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Milladore, Wisconsin to Joseph and Rose Koller. She grew up on a dairy farm where she learned how to work very hard. Ruth loved people and had many, many friends. Ruth was living in Santa Clara when she met the love of her life, Chuck Adcock. They were married on August 26, 1980. They retired in 1989 and moved to Cameron Park, California. They traveled all over the world and spent a great deal of time with family and friends. Ruth was an accomplished cook and enjoyed hosting company. Ruth had an optimistic outlook on life. She is survived by five (5) children from a previous marriage Richard Stone, Dianne Harrington, Linda Cardott, Donna (Gerald) Freeman, Jeff (Cyndi) Stone and stepsons Kevin Adcock and Neil (Sandra) Adcock, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Eskaton Village, Snowline Hospice, and Deanna Chamberlain. Ruth will always be missed!





