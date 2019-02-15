Ruth Andrews

April 1, 1937 - January 9, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Ruth passed away at home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. She will be terribly missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who put everyone else's needs first. She was thoughtful, sensitive, and caring and she was happiest when spending time with her family.

Ruth was born at Santa Clara County Hospital and was the youngest daughter of Manuel and Kathryn Ruiz, immigrants from Spain and Maui. She was very proud of her Spanish heritage and was a member of Catolica's and Cervantes Spanish lodges. She grew up on an apricot orchard in Sunnyvale with her parents and sister Emily. She loved to reminisce and tell stories of her childhood and simpler times on the ranch. She was fortunate to be surrounded by dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins while growing up and throughout her life. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Sunnyvale where she graduated from Fremont High School in 1955. She met her husband and best friend George at the Campbell High School baseball field and they would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in April.

Ruth's pride and joy was her family, and she loved hosting holidays and parties. She always made friends feel like part of the family and welcomed everyone in her home. She had a love of reading, crafting, long car rides to nowhere, and playing cards with her dear group of friends. She loved to decorate for all holidays and her annual Christmas village was epic.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, George; sons George Andrews, Bill Andrews, and Paul Andrews, Daughter-in-laws Diana and Karen Andrews and Grandchildren Alex, Megan, and Lauren Andrews.

We love and appreciate all you've done for us Ruthie, Mom and Grandma! You have taught us unconditional love, trust and respect and we will continue to carry a part of you in our hearts.

Services will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday February 21st at Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary located at 1315 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.





