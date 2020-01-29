|
Ruth Bullock
September 24, 1930 - December 27, 2019
San Jose
Ruth Mary (Miller) Bullock passed away on December 27, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara at the age of 89 years old. Ruth was born in Fresno, California on September 24, 1930 to Cleburn Miller and his wife Bertha (Murphy) Miller. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Gene Miller (in 2015 of North Fork California) and Calvin Leroy Miller (in 1961 in Vietnam). Ruth worked for Pacific Bell for over 44 years. She married Reid F. Bullock in November 1956 in Fresno, California. Ruth and Reid moved from Fresno to San Jose in 1961. Reid F. Bullock passed away in June 1994 in Olympia Washington. Ruth retired in 1996 from Pacific Bell. She was a member of Calvary Assembly Church in Milpitas California since September of 2000. She was diagnosed with Senile Dementia in 2010 and was transferred to Amberwood Gardens in September 2019 for skilled nursing needs. Ruth is survived by her daughter Jennifer Vrolet Bullock of San Jose, 2 granddogs (Tenshi and Mushu), numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly Church, 130 Piedmont Road, Milpitas, California 95035 on Saturday February 1, 2020 with a reception to follow in the church Multipurpose Room. Donations can be made in Ruth's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.act.alz.org/donate. The family would like to extend thanks to all those who helped take care of Ruth.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020