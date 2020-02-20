Mercury News Obituaries
|
Jones Mortuary Inc
660 Donohoe St.
East Palo Alto, CA 94303
650-323-2481
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Temple Church of God in Christ
1207 Jervis Ave.
East Palo Alto,, CA
View Map

Ruth Calvin


1936 - 2020
Ruth Calvin
Ruth Calvin
Born May 12, 1936-Feb. 9, 2020

Antelope, California
Ruth Evelyn Brown was born in Hugo, OK. The daughter of the late Lewis and Charlie V. Brown. Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed many hobbies, including: fishing, music, bingo and spending time with her family. Ruth is survived by son Rodney Calvin of Antelope, Sisters Wanda Garland, and June Christian of East Palo Alto, Judy McCloud of Fremont, Charlene Brown of Milpitas, all of CA. five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at:
Feb. 28, 2020, at 11:00 am
Calvary Temple Church of God in Christ
1207 Jervis Ave.
East Palo Alto, CA. 94303
.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
