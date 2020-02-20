|
|
Ruth Calvin
Born May 12, 1936-Feb. 9, 2020
Antelope, California
Ruth Evelyn Brown was born in Hugo, OK. The daughter of the late Lewis and Charlie V. Brown. Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed many hobbies, including: fishing, music, bingo and spending time with her family. Ruth is survived by son Rodney Calvin of Antelope, Sisters Wanda Garland, and June Christian of East Palo Alto, Judy McCloud of Fremont, Charlene Brown of Milpitas, all of CA. five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at:
Feb. 28, 2020, at 11:00 am
Calvary Temple Church of God in Christ
1207 Jervis Ave.
East Palo Alto, CA. 94303
.
Jones Mortuary
660 Donohoe St
East Palo Alto, Ca
94303
View the online memorial for Ruth Calvin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020