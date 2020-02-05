Home

St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Christopher's Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA
Ruth Dameron DeSando


1924 - 2020
Ruth Dameron DeSando Obituary
Ruth Dameron DeSando
Dec. 4, 1924 - Jan. 16, 2020
San Jose, CA
Ruth Dameron DeSando, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 95.
Born 12/4/1924, in Maxwell, Nebraska to Thelma and Clarence Dameron. Ruth grew up in Hughson, CA with her 7 brothers and sisters before settling in San Jose, CA. Married to Michael DeSando and widowed in 1976. They raised four children: Michael, Mark, Sandra, and Sydney. Ruth has 9 grand children, 22 great grand children, 3 great-great grandchildren.
As a human dynamo, Ruth held many jobs over the years, but the last few included Ruth's Driving School, Ruth's Limousine Service as well as a CNA. She helped and touched many people along the way. With Ruth there were no strangers, just friends she hadn't met yet. She loved her family, animals, dancing, swimming, travel and music. She was the pianist for several groups she belonged to as well as enjoyed playing her accordion. She sang in the St. Christopher's choir for 40+ years. She had positions in many clubs: DAV, Moose & Odd Fellows to name a few.
Ruth had the best sense of humor and deep compassion for all. Being a devoted Catholic and long time member of Saint Christopher's Church didn't stop Ruth from dressing up every Halloween, in what can sometimes be called the most outrageous of costumes. In fact, many of her friends may remember that she won practically every Halloween contest she entered.
Ruth's life has impacted and enhanced so many of her neighbors, friends, family and colleagues in San Jose. She is a force of Life that will be remembered by all she touched. Please join us at Ruth's church memorial mass which will be held Saturday, 2/8/20, at Saint Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please give to .


View the online memorial for Ruth Dameron DeSando
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
