1/2
Ruth Elaine Eddlemon
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elaine Eddlemon
June 21, 1935 - September 10, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Ruth passed away peacefully at home at the age of 85. She was born in San Jose California to Russell and Evelyn Templeton (deceased). She was the center of our family, a devoted wife and mother, a devout Christian true to her faith. She was a member and former Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church. ?She was a gentle and loving soul and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald W Eddlemon and son Steven W Eddlemon. She is survived by her children Ron (Leslie), Julie (Jerry) Smith and Brad; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her brothers Fred and James Templeton and their families.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 am Los Gatos Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Ruth Elaine  Eddlemon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved