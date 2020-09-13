Ruth Elaine EddlemonJune 21, 1935 - September 10, 2020Resident of CampbellRuth passed away peacefully at home at the age of 85. She was born in San Jose California to Russell and Evelyn Templeton (deceased). She was the center of our family, a devoted wife and mother, a devout Christian true to her faith. She was a member and former Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church. ?She was a gentle and loving soul and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald W Eddlemon and son Steven W Eddlemon. She is survived by her children Ron (Leslie), Julie (Jerry) Smith and Brad; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her brothers Fred and James Templeton and their families.Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 am Los Gatos Memorial Park.