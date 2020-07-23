Ruth Gromeeko
Sept. 11, 1923 - July 8, 2020
Santa Clara County
Ruth Bunni (Gregory) Gromeeko, age 96, of Santa Clara County, CA, died on July 8, 2020.
Ruth was the daughter of "J.R." Rupert and Daisy H. (Hallie) Gregory. Ruth was born on September 11, 1923 in Williamsport, IN. She lived in Williamsport until the late 40's, and was a California girl forever after, residing in Saratoga and Gilroy, CA both of Santa Clara County for 62 years.
Bunni was married to George A. Gromeeko for 49 years and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was a schoolteacher for the Santa Clara Unified School District for 41 years. She enjoyed classical music, was a big supporter of the Gilroy Symphony. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Saratoga Foothill Club, and the Gilroy Symphony.
Surviving is a son, Andrew Gromeeko of Miami Beach, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Williamsport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilroy Symphony. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Ruth Gromeeko