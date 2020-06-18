Ruth Katherine Guittard (Kinney)
May 16, 1931 – May 26, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Ruth passed to heaven from chronic heart failure on May 26, 2020 in Sunnyvale Ca. joining her husband George Guittard Sr. who recently passed away on March 23, 2020.
She was born in Manapla, Negros Occidental Philippines. Her parents were Addison Kinney an American ex-pat from Illinois who worked as a chemist for the Manapla sugar central, and Anita Wuthrich-Kinney, whose Swiss-Filipino family owned a local sugar plantation. Her happy childhood included her four younger siblings William, Franklin, Mary Ann and Claire Leilani. At age 9, Ruth's father was tragically killed leaving her with a great sense of loss and sadness. One year later in December 1941 the Japanese invaded the Philippines which was a U.S. territory at the time. Ruth's mother, a Swiss citizen opted to go in to hiding in the jungles with her American citizen children. They survived the ordeal of WWII and Japanese forces due to the generosity of the Filipino people and the eventual rescue by American military in 1944.
In 1945 Ruth along with her family arrived by ship in San Francisco. It is here in the Bay Area where they made their new life settling in Richmond. In her high school years Ruth was introduced by mutual friends to George Guittard. George also had been born and raised in the Philippines and had a similar wartime experience. Upon graduation from Richmond High, Ruth and George were engaged. During their dating years they often visited nightclubs in the Bay Area dancing to big band music. In 1950 they married and made their home in Berkeley. George was soon commissioned through UC Berkeley Army ROTC to serve in the Korean War. Ruth became a military wife and was a young mother. After the Korean War they lived in El Paso Texas and Kennewick Washington during the early part of George's continuing 32 year military career. They eventually settled back in the Bay Area again were they raised their family.
Ruth was a homemaker and loved spending time with her three children. She taught them kindness, love and compassion for all people. She loved to cook and hold large family gatherings with George or dine out with her family. Travel was a passion and she was employed at Casto Travel during the 70's and 80's. Her favorite trips included New Orleans, Williamsburg, VA, Montreal, Vienna and Hawaii. Ruth also loved to read non-fiction, listen to music and had a deep interest in History. Her faith was strong. She often turned to God for guidance and was a member of St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish. She was a member of Bay Area Civilian Ex-Prisoners of War (BACEPOW) and attended De Anza College in Cupertino. A true optimist she believed in the good in people and the good of the world. One of her favorite phrases was "This too shall pass" which perhaps was a positive life mantra born after the darkest hours of her childhood wartime experience.
Ruth is survived by her three children George Guittard Jr., Larry Guittard (Robin) and Nancy Guittard-Flores (Gary) and grandchildren – Lauren Guittard and Claire Guittard. She had many dear friends and relatives– Greg Davis, Jimmy McCowan, Craig Kinney, Nancy Reyes, Mary Jo Giacomelli, Jan Heze, Irene Guittard, Mark Guittard, Marion Rivas, Jill Andre, Sam Ludwig, Paul Weber, the Vallejo & Casto Families, Catherine Guittard, Debbie King, Renee & David Mussomeli, Bill Ricafort, Fannie Canning, Winnie Rogers, Virginia Manaois, Darla Glibbery, Lorna Webb and many others. Ruth's biggest joy was the love she shared with her husband George – married almost 70 years and together for 71 years their lives and hearts were intertwined – a life well-lived on earth and now in heaven.
Many thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Sunrise of Sunnyvale and Honor-Caring Hands. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Bay Area Civilian Ex-Prisoners of War (BACEPOW) Organization Attn: Scot Doolan, 765 Euclid Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94708. Note "in memory of Ruth Guittard", or the American Red Cross.
Private service due to shelter in place at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Los Altos, Ca. A celebration event of Ruth and George's life will be announced to family and friends at a later time.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.