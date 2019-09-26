|
Ruth Kathryn Dawkins
March 15, 1928 – September 11, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Ruth Kathryn Dawkins (Goodsell), born in Santa Ana, CA and longtime resident of Los Gatos Meadows, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 91.
Ruth worked for the Santa Clara County Department of Social Services as a social worker and Child Protective Services worker for 24 years. She was a member of Skyland Church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was an intelligent, kind, and down to earth person; and a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Ruth is survived by her children Kathryn, Susan, Lewis, Bill, Libby and James and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt H. Dawkins; infant son, Jeffrey and a grandson, Joel.
Ruth's Memorial Service will be held at Skyland Community Church, 25100 Skyland Road, Los Gatos, CA 95033 on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 2 PM followed by a social hour with the family in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite Animal rescue charity or a Feed the People program. For more information and to send your condolences please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 26, 2019