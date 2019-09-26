Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Kathryn Dawkins


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Kathryn Dawkins Obituary
Ruth Kathryn Dawkins
March 15, 1928 – September 11, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Ruth Kathryn Dawkins (Goodsell), born in Santa Ana, CA and longtime resident of Los Gatos Meadows, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 91.
Ruth worked for the Santa Clara County Department of Social Services as a social worker and Child Protective Services worker for 24 years. She was a member of Skyland Church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was an intelligent, kind, and down to earth person; and a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Ruth is survived by her children Kathryn, Susan, Lewis, Bill, Libby and James and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merritt H. Dawkins; infant son, Jeffrey and a grandson, Joel.
Ruth's Memorial Service will be held at Skyland Community Church, 25100 Skyland Road, Los Gatos, CA 95033 on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 2 PM followed by a social hour with the family in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite Animal rescue charity or a Feed the People program. For more information and to send your condolences please visit www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Ruth Kathryn Dawkins
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.