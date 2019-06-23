Ruth L. Overby

March 1, 1934- May 22, 2019

Resident of San Jose

San Jose lost a quiet institution on May 22nd with the passing of Ruth Lillian Jackson Overby, a mother, tech industry worker, and politically active citizen who projected a broad beam of light and compassion across her community. From her modest home in Cambrian Park, Ruth presided over a legacy from which nine children, 22 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren have been gifted to the world. Her children might have painted your house, built the disk drive in your computer, taught you or your primary school or college-age children, worked alongside you in the tech industry, raised the beef cattle that landed on your dinner table, remodeled your house, founded the company that cares for your aging loved one, provided you with a seamless hospitality experience in your travels, or entertained you from a floodlit stage. She is survived by sisters Patricia Hackert of Palisade, Nebraska, Helen Schroeder of Rochester, Minnesota, Dorothy Swanson of Omaha, Nebraska, Eileen Deml of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Sharon Jackson of San Jose. She is also survived by her children Duane Joseph Overby, Jr., of Ben Lomond, Ramona Patterson of San Jose, Blair Overby of Lodi, Bruce Overby of Los Altos, Jacqueline Dias of Las Vegas, Cynthia Overby, Carol Stanley, and Eric Overby of San Jose, and Matthew Overby of Salinas, along with all of the spouses and significant others who were so joyously and lovingly welcomed into her life and home. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Duane Overby of San Jose, and his second wife, Marjorie Habenicht, with whom she remained a friend and partner to the end.

Details of a Celebration of Life to be held in the coming weeks will be sent to friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org) or the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org) are recommended.





