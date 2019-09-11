|
Ruth Lorraine Minietta
September 6, 2019
San Jose
Ruth Minietta, a native of San Jose, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019, just shy of her 94th birthday. Ruth is survived by her sons, Alan Minietta, Neal Minietta, and Dennis Fisher; her sister and best friend, Dorothy Boehme; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and her extended family.
Ruth was the second youngest of the Lawless family of San Jose. She loved San Jose and lived there all of her life. She loved ballroom dancing, and was an expert; spending time with her family; the beloved dogs and cats she had in her life; and chocolate chip cookies.
Ruth was an extremely kind, loving, compassionate, nurturing, and generous person. She was the mom that people wished they had. Ruth was an inspiration. She truly left the world a more beautiful place with all of the joy and happiness she brought to others. Ruth's passing truly left a huge hole in our hearts.
The family would like to thank Brie Dawson who provided assistance, transportation, and fun companionship to Ruth.
At Ruth's request, there will be no services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 11, 2019