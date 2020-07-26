Ruth McCaffreyJuly 1, 1922 – July 22, 2020Resident of Los Gatos, CARuth D. McCaffrey passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on July 22, 2020.Ruth was born in Albany NY and moved to Long Island NY as a young girl. In 1944 she graduated from the Univ. of New Rochelle and in 1950 married James McCaffrey. Together they raised their two sons in Glen Cove, NY. Ruth moved to California at the age of 75 to be closer to family. Here she started a new active life for herself golfing and traveling the world.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim and son Richard. She is survived by her sister Joan Nolan, her son Jim (Catherine), granddaughters Lauren (Anthony) and Kate (Matthew) and her nieces and nephews.Due to the corona virus private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. NAMI California, 1851 Heritage Ln., Sacramento, CA 95815.