|
|
Ruth Michiko Yasaki
Sept. 30, 1925 - May 19, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Ruth passed away quietly at home with family at her side. She was born to Oyei and Ben Kodama in Brawley, California. While attending Brawley High School, her family was taken to Poston, Arizona during the internment of the Japanese Americans. Upon release from camp, the family relocated to Los Angeles. Ruth worked for the Los Angeles County Probation Department until she retired in 1971. In August 1965, Ruth married Edward K. Yasaki, Western Editor for Datamation, a magazine documenting the worldwide emerging computer industry. In 1971, the couple moved to Cupertino. She enjoyed Ikebana flower arranging, growing Orchids, sharing family celebrations with her nephews and nieces and their families and traveling with her husband and Grace and Joe Harada, Ed's sister and brother-in-law. In 2015, Ruth and Ed celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Ruth is survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Harada of Carson, CA and many Nephews and Nieces. Private Services have been held.
View the online memorial for Ruth Michiko Yasaki
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019