Ruth Miller
Aug. 13, 1925 - Oct. 23, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Ruth Miller, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at her home in Campbell, CA. She was born in West Grove, PA.
Ruth moved with her parents to San Jose, CA in 1940. She attended San Jose High, and San Jose State University. She married Paul Miller, and they settled in Los Gatos in 1956, raising a large family of eight children. She enjoyed the community and friendships she established as a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Ruth had a great love for reading, music, dancing, sewing, crocheting, antiques, and travel. In 1970, after her divorce, she went on to earn her Nursing License, and worked as a LVN at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose. She enjoyed traveling the U.S. by car and visiting State and National Parks. She fell in love with the Grand Canyon and AZ. At the age of 56, she decided to move to AZ, where she continued to work for several more years. After retiring, she turned her love for antiques into a small business. Ruth was a breast cancer survivor and supporter of the American Cancer Society
. At age 88, she moved back to California to spend her remaining years near her family.
Predeceased by her parents; four siblings; and her daughter Ann.
Survived by seven children: David, Cathi, Barbara (Tony), Mary (Dean), Betty, Jeanne (Christopher); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and ten nieces and nephews.
Her family will be holding a private memorial mass.
Ruth may be remembered by a charitable contribution to: American Cancer Society
@ cancer.org
, or National Park Foundation @ nationalparks.org View the online memorial for Ruth Miller